Butterfly Garden gets revamped in Lake Como

LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Environmental Commission [EC] had a final planting at the Lake Como Butterfly Garden this past Sunday, June 25.

The Butterfly Garden was started almost two decades ago by a group of committed residents, according to Chair of the Lake Como EC, John Gibbons.

“They maintained it for quite a number of years, but as they moved on or away, the BFG [Butterfly Garden] gradually fell into disrepair,” Mr. Gibbons said.

The restoration project, which has been underway for the past three years, is being funded in part by a $1,100 grant from ANJEC to bring the garden back to its former glory.

According to the grant application, the Butterfly Garden will be restored to “create a strong impact and also serve as a harbinger of future environmental improvements to take place along the entire Lake front.”

Community members and EC members have been actively planting flowers, with shrubs being planted last fall and perennials being planted by children and adults over the past few weekends.

A grand opening for the restoration of the Butterfly Garden with be held on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to noon on Main Street at the end of the lake.

