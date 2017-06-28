Beach Improvement Association holds annual meeting

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association (MBIA) used its annual meeting on Saturday morning as an open forum in which concerns could be discussed with Mayor Ed Donovan and other borough officials.

Chris Tucker, director of the Office of Emergency Management [OEM], was also in attendance and discussed topics including flood information, home construction height requirements and flood evacuation zones and warnings.

“If you do hear those sirens,” he said, “we activate those sirens only if we’re going to be instituting an evacuation for a flood, or a shelter in place order for a tornado,” continued that they are for high tier warnings.”

Police Capt. Jacob Kleinknecht, discussed the department’s student drug education program, “Not Even Once,” and the creation of a safe zone in the department’s parking lot for people exchanging merchandise sold online.

Councilman Jeff Lee told the group that beach revenue is on track with prior years, adding that better summer weather can be expected to ramp up beach sales in coming weeks.

