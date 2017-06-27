Visiting Nurse Association holds annual fashion show

BELMAR — The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey held its 10th annual fashion show, sponsored by the Belmar Public Library, at the Taylor Pavilion on Wednesday, June 21,

Outfits from the VNA consignment store, located in Manasquan, were modeled by 10 members. Summer was the theme and fashions included casual, beach and evening attire.

“It is a group activity and another way to make money for the VNA,” said association member Jackie Zurla. Admission was free but donations were accepted.

Prices for the featured clothing ranged from $5 to $10 and a number of Coach designer handbags were price at $20. More merchandise, including jewelry, is always on display in the VNA store.

The store is open every day but Wednesday and Sunday and donated items are accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The fashion show also helps the association attract new members and and volunteers for its various activities.

“We use it as a marketing tool,” Ms. Zurla said. “I try to use it as a recruitment, we need volunteers all the time. The other thing is advertisement, we need to let people know that we are out here.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.