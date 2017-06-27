Sgt. Andy O’Neill honored for Father’s Day rescue

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Sgt. Andy O’Neill of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department has been recognized by the borough council for saving the life of a man on Father’s Day, June 18.

Sgt. O’Neill, who is married and has three children, had worked on June 18 so that another officer could celebrate his first Father’s Day with his newborn son.

Along with a patrol officer, Casey Williams, he responded to a call about a father who had collapsed and was not breathing.

Joined by Spring Lake First Aid volunteer Andrea Rogers, Sgt. O’Neill entered the family’s home on Central Avenue to find the man lying on the ground and surrounded by his wife and two daughters. A police official said the two used Cardio-Pulmonary Respiration [CPR] and applied an Automated External Defibrillator [AED] to the man’s chest.

After several attempts, the man’s heart was restarted and he was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he underwent triple bypass surgery on the same day. He was later visited by Sgt. O’Neill at the hospital.

