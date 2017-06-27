School board honors departing Superintendent McCartney

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Board of Education honored outgoing Spring Lake Heights Elementary School Superintendent James McCartney at its meeting on Monday, June 26.

Seats at the meeting were filled with Mr. McCartney’s family, friends and co-workers. His last official day as superintendent is July 31.

In April, Mr. McCartney announced his resignation in a letter to parents, stating he would be moving to Puerto Rico to “embark on a family adventure” where he will be taking a job at a private, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school as the Elementary Principal and Director of Instructional Technology.

“It is a very difficult place to leave because of the people that are here in this town,” Mr. McCartney told the Spring Lake Heights board members and audience. “In this role, you work very hard and you don’t always realize all the effort you are putting in, and they appreciate that.”

The board presented Mr. McCartney with a plaque, naming the school’s outdoor patio after him.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.