Peter D. Thropp III, of Princeton and Mantoloking, passed away peacefully on June 6, in Baltimore, due to complications from a fall two days earlier.

Born in Trenton, on December 10, 1926, he attended Junior 3 in that city, graduated from The Lawrenceville School in 1945, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Yale