Orinda A. ‘Rindy’ Corwin

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
25 views

Orinda M. “Rindy” Corwin, 67 of Neptune City passed away on Friday, June 23, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Rindy was born in New York City and resided in Dumont, Middletown, Bradley Beach and, for the past 30 years, in Neptune City. She was a communicant of Ascension Church, Bradley