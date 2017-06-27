Mildred Anne Gregory, 97, of Brick Township, passed away June 20.
Mildred was born in Hillsborough Township on Feb. 8, 1920, to Arthur C. Ruzicka and Rose Jancarek.
She loved flowers, music and people, regularly thinking of others and their needs before her own. She was without guile, and was always for the underdog
