Linda Smith Gahr, 80, passed away on June 26, in Point Pleasant, with her daughters at her side.
Born in Orange to Andrew and Mary Chambers Smith, Linda grew up in Spring Lake Heights and graduated from Manasquan High School in 1954. That same year, she married the love of her life, Ronald
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)