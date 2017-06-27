Linda Livergood-Spencer

Linda Livergood-Spencer passed away peacefully on June 22, in Newport Beach California. She was surrounded by family after a lengthy illness and hospitalization.

Linda grew up in Manasquan. She was the daughter of Jack and Ruth Livergood and sister to Pam, Michelle and Kathy. Pam is the lone survivor of the