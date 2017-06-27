Lillian ‘Lily’ Ann Woolley

Lillian “Lily” Ann [Pillitteri] Woolley, 74, of Wall, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, at her home, surrounded by multiple generations of her family.

Mrs. Woolley was an educator [home economics] and an advocate for her peers as an officer for the Brick Township Education Association before retiring in 1998.

She was