Janice Lynn Monte, 73 of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Friday June 23, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and raised in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Jan had lived in Connecticut, Cape Cod and spent winters in Bonita Springs, Florida before moving to Manasquan to be