Janice Lynn Monte, 73 of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Friday June 23, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and raised in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Jan had lived in Connecticut, Cape Cod and spent winters in Bonita Springs, Florida before moving to Manasquan to be
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)