James A. [“Jimmy”] Renna, 64, of Little River, South Carolina passed away peacefully at home on June 6.

He was a graduate of Livingston High School and received certification from the GM School of Technology. He was co-owner and operator of A&L Renna Brothers in East Orange.

He lived in