Anna Janicke MacCormack, 88, was taken home by her Savior on Saturday, June 24.
Anna was born in Newark, and lived in Scotch Plains for 39 years before moving to Point Pleasant in 1979. She was married to her husband Stuart for 63 years and is survived by her two children and their spouses, Joan
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)