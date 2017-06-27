Anna Janicke MacCormack

Anna Janicke MacCormack, 88, was taken home by her Savior on Saturday, June 24.

Anna was born in Newark, and lived in Scotch Plains for 39 years before moving to Point Pleasant in 1979. She was married to her husband Stuart for 63 years and is survived by her two children and their spouses, Joan