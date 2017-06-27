Allaire Errickson Papac

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
14 views

Allaire Errickson Papac, 85, wife of the late Alfred Francis Papac and a native of Point Pleasant and life-long resident of the Jersey shore passed away on Tuesday, June 13, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, Virginia.

She was the daughter of the late Alvin D. Errickson and the late Allaire Dewysocki