Rodney A. Brito, 84 of Point Pleasant, died on Saturday, June 24, at his home.

He was born in Dharwar, India, moved to the United States in 1964 and lived in The Bronx, before moving to Point Pleasant 47 years ago.

He was a graduate of the University of Poona, the Pontifical Athenaeum of