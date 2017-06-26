Joseph ‘Chubby’ Gray

Joseph Gray

Joseph “Chubby” Gray, originally from Kearny and a longtime resident of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 26.

For 36 years, he was the head custodian at Roosevelt School in Kearny, entertaining countless children each holiday season when he played Santa Claus. Many students would return