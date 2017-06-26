Henry F. Schroeder

Henry F. Schroeder

Henry F Schroeder, 82, of Spring Lake, died on June 23, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his sister, Joan Breiling and dedicated wife of 52 years, Maureen. He will be missed by his 4 children:Kristen and Eric Barr, Allison Schroeder, Amy and Keith Stedronsky and Ted and Flora Schroeder