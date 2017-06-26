Garnet Gulls class of 2017 fly the nest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After 12 years in incubation, the newest flock of Garnet Gulls flew the coop to make their way into the world.

On June 22, 87 seniors took to Donald T. Fioretti Field to mark their final moments as high school students and celebrate their first steps out into the world.

“I wish I could tell you that high school was one of the only difficulties you will face in your life and it’s all smooth sailing from here,” said Kendall Bottrell, class valedictorian to fellow graduates who were seated at the football field behind G. Harold Antrim Elementary School.

“There will be times when you question if you are good enough or smart enough, but there should be no fear in chasing your dreams.

“We have the rest of our lives to fail and fail again, but success finally comes when you learn from those failures,” she continued.

