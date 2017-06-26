Crowds enjoyed good food and fun at Lobster Fest

BRADLEY BEACH — The smells of lobster, fried sweets and beer all mixed in the air along with the sounds of live music at the annual Lobster Fest Saturday and Sunday. After a rainy start to the event on Saturday morning, the skies cleared, the sun shone and crowds turned out for a good time.

Venders lined the boardwalk in Bradley Beach, selling everything from lobster rolls, and fried Oreos to fidget spinners, and decorative art. People were stopping at every stand.

“Everything has been good,” said John Adomis of Bradley Beach, as he worked at the Bradley Beach Elementary School’s iced coffee stand. Money raised there will help fund next year’s eighth grade trip to Washington.

That seemed to be the general concensus — the event was fun for all.

