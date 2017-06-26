Charles A. Sylvester Jr., 60, of Neptune City, and formerly of Wall Township, passed away on Saturday, June 24 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Charlie was born in Neptune and was a graduate of Wall Township High School in the class of 1975. He had resided in Wall Township for many years
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)