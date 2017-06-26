Amy Durrua-East

Amy Durrua-East, 49, of Brick, passed away, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Born in Point Pleasant, she lived in Brick most of her life.

Amy was a skilled jewelry maker and was known as the, “Bead Queen.”

She was predeceased by her brother, Jon Durrua.

Amy is survived by her children, Julia East and