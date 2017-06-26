Allen Andrew Bessemer, Sr.

Allen Andrew Bessemer, Sr., 82 of Brielle, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2017surrounded by the love of his family. 

Born in Newark, Al went on to serve in the both the US Navy and the US Army

With success as a salesman in roofing and fireproofing, Al owned and operated several