New State Police officers graduate in Sea Girt ceremony

SEA GIRT — Gov. Chris Christie presided at the graduation of 148 new State Police officers June 23 at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt.

“These men and women will join the finest law enforcement agency in the country — the New Jersey State Police — and continue the proud tradition that exemplifies leadership and service in protecting and safeguarding the residents of our state on the roads, in their communities, and in their homes,” the governor said.

The 157th New Jersey State Police Class graduated 145 men and three women troopers. More than 77 percent have at least a Bachelor’s Degree or higher and 18 percent have prior law enforcement experience.

The class also includes 13 firefighters, 10 former membvers of the military, nine Emergency Medical Technicians, eight personal trainers, seven teachers and six Eagle Scouts.

The graduates completed 24 weeks of strenuous physical and academic training, consisting of classroom lessons and practical training scenarios. The recruits also participated in extensive training and role-playing exercises focused on motor vehicle stops, domestic violence situations, and cultural diversity.

