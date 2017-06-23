Mitzi Hernandez-Nicolas

Mitzi Hernandez Nicolas

Mitzi Hernandez-Nicolas, 13, of Belmar, passed away on Thursday, June 15. 

She was born on June 2, 2004, to Crisostenes and Martha Nicolas- Barragan in Neptune.

Mitzi and her cousin Emily were always together, whether it was playing, soccer spending time at the park or trips to the beach. Emily played the clarinet while