Emily Gonzalez Perez, 12, of Belmar passed away on Monday, June 19. Born in Neptune, she lived in Belmar with her family her entire life. Emily was attending Belmar Elementary School as a fifth-grader. She loved playing with her brothers, sisters and cousins.
She is survived by her parents, Esequiel Gonzalez Cruz
