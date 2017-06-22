Paid director may replace volunteer parking authority

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council is considering eliminating the all-volunteer parking authority, which manages several parking lots in the downtown area, and replacing it with a paid parking director.

“There is a cost-savings for the town and we believe there are some more efficacies with the town being in charge of the lots instead of the parking authority,” Councilman Bob Santanello, who has been the primary advocate of the move to disband the authority, said.

“We think the parking authority has done a great job, they have been wonderful volunteers, it’s more of a best practices type issue than anything.”

