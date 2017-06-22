New indictments in case against suspended superintendent

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor has brought new indictments against suspended Brick Township School District superintendent Walter Uszenski and others accused of concocting a plan to obtain special education and transportation services for the superintendent’s grandchild, among other charges.

In addition to Mr. Uszenski, the indictment names Andrew Morgan, former interim director of special services for Brick public schools; Jacqueline Halsey, Mr. Uszenski’s daughter and the mother of J.H, the grandchild in question; and Lorraine Morgan, the wife of Mr. Morgan and former academic officer for Brick public schools, according to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The new indictment, issued Wednesday, June 21, charges Mr. Uszenski with five acts of official misconduct. Mr. Morgan, Ms. Halsey and Mrs. Morgan were also charged with official misconduct.

Mr. Morgan was charged with two separate counts of false swearing. Mr. Uszenski, Mr. Morgan and Ms. Halsey are also charged with theft by deception.

The defendants were originally charged in a 19-count indictment on Sept. 29, 2015 brought by the Prosecutor’s Office. A superseding indictment was later obtained on May, 24, 2016.

However, the superseding indictment was dismissed in March by Superior Court Judge Patricia B. Roe, with the exception of three counts relating to Mr. and Mrs. Morgan.

