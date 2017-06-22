Mowder, Murphy, Plumacher and Vojtko represent Mustangs

The Shore Conference’s top senior boys lacrosse players got together for one last high school showdown in last Thursday’s Shore Conference Lacrosse Coaches Association [SCLCA] Senior All-Star Game at Toms River High School North.

It was the North All-Stars who topped the South All-Stars, 14-9, in a competitive contest. Featured on the South All-Stars roster were Brick Memorial’s Adam Plumacher, Gavin Murphy, Hunter Vojtko and Mike Mowder.

“That was great. It’s great for our program,” said Mustangs head coach Brent Middlemiss. “Those four guys, along with the other 11 seniors have really contributed to our program. It’s just an honor as a coach to have four of your players represent playing the best of the best in the Shore.”

Despite the loss, the Mustang players were more than happy to don the red and white South All-Stars jerseys and play one last high school game.

“It was a lot of fun playing — just to go out playing,” said Murphy. “It was a nice night.”

“I was really proud of myself when I got nominated and made the team,” added Plumacher. “It felt great to be out here with other guys. It’s a great skill level and great night.”

Plumacher proved a strong defender for South, disrupting more than a few of North’s shots throughout the game. The North All-Stars were a formidable opponent though, establishing a 6-2 lead after the first quarter.

The South All-Stars fought back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 8-5 by halftime. South continued chipping away at the lead but was still behind by three at the start of the final quarter, 11-8.

Then it was Mowder who found the back of the net for the South All-Stars in the fourth. With a North player in the box, Mowder ripped a shot from distance that the North goalie got a piece of. It was not enough to stop the ball though as it rolled across the line and into the cage.

“It felt really good. One shot, one goal,” said Mowder with a smile. “It felt really good to score but everyone else played awesome, too.”

