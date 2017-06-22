Brick Township schools could lose $2.2M in state aid

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Faced with losing nearly $2 million from the 2017-2018 budget, board of education president John Lamela has vowed to fight a funding proposal that aims to cut state funding from several area schools.

On Wednesday, June 14, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto presented a school funding plan that would provide $146 million in additional aid to underfunded districts and reallocate Adjustment Aid from districts receiving more than 100 percent of their fair share of state funding, according to a joint press release from the legislators.

As a result, the Brick Township School District could lose approximately $2.2 million in funding from the $154 million 2017-2018 school budget, with additional cuts proposed in the coming years, according to a statement from Sen. Jim Holzapfel, Assemblyman Dave Wolfe, and Assemblyman Greg McGuckin [all R-10].

The school district was anticipating $37,600,849 in state aid, according to the 2017-2018 budget presentation.

Now, according to Mr. Lamela, the proposed cuts to funding would have a “devastating impact” on Brick Township and the surrounding districts.

