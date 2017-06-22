Borough Hall dedication marks new beginning

This is the culmination of nearly five years of work to bring this town back to where it is today. It is not over, our job is not done, but we are very encouraged that we have tremendous workers, tremendous people who live in this town, whether they vote here or they don’t, that are working together to bring this town back and the culmination is this new building.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.