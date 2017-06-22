Borough Hall dedication marks new beginning

BAY HEAD — It was a day of laughter, cheer and new beginnings as the Bay Head community came together to celebrate the official grand opening of the new borough hall building June 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
While skies were cloudy, the smiles on the faces of the dozens who came out to the building at 83 Bridge Ave. brightened the mood and helped mark a momentous occasion for the shore community.
The ceremony kicked off at 11 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance led by local Girl, Boy and Cub Scouts and attendees all joining in to sing the National Anthem.
Members from Bay Head’s four churches followed the National Anthem, offering blessings on the building and those who helped to make it a reality.
“Back on Oct. 29, 2012 the worst storm in our history hit this barrier island and the town of Bay Head,” Mayor William Curtis said following the blessings.
This is the culmination of nearly five years of work to bring this town back to where it is today. It is not over, our job is not done, but we are very encouraged that we have tremendous workers, tremendous people who live in this town, whether they vote here or they don’t, that are working together to bring this town back and the culmination is this new building.”
