Boro graduation focused on memories and new beginnings

POINT PLEASANT — Looking out over the sea of black and gold gathered at graduation, Devin Moeller, salutatorian for the Point Pleasant Borough High School class of 2017, had one question for her peers: “What does the world need of you?”

“Success is finding a career one loves that also betters the world. That is how you build a legacy,” she said during the 52nd Annual Commencement ceremony June 16 at Al Saner Field.

“Point Pleasant will always be in our hearts, as well as the salt water in our veins … make [your] families, community, teachers, and most importantly, yourselves proud by diving into this world with the intention of doing good.”

Panther pride roared loud Friday evening as parents, friends, alumni, educators and many more came out to celebrate the legacy of the class of 2017 as the students received their diplomas, ready to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“Point Pleasant Borough is like a close family,” Devin said. “Since we have known each other so intimately and for so long, we have learned that everybody has a story.

“We can all remember a time we stepped out of our comfort zone to make a friend, a time we lent a hand to someone in need or a time that we listened to someone struggling to get their voice heard.

“I hope we all take these … values of compassion and empathy forward with us as we become future leaders and well-rounded citizens.”

As Devin encouraged her peers to look ahead, she reminded them to never forget where they come from.

“Stay connected with those who have had a positive impact on you,” she said. “Possess gratitude and humility, thank those who have touched you and remember where you come from.”

