Recorded admission revealed in Stern case

Photos 1 2 Liam McAtasney appeared at his pre-trial detention hearing on Feb. 14. Judge David Bauman ordered that he remain in custody, pending trial. Photo by RYAN WELSH, STAR NEWS GROUP

Prosecutor: Liam McAtasney told a witness that he killed Sarah Stern

FREEHOLD — A prosecutor revealed Tuesday that Liam McAtasney can be heard on a recording admitting to the murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern and providing a chilling description of the crime to an unnamed witness.

The revelation came during Mr. McAtasney’s pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court Feb. 14.

Citing the recording, Meghan Doyle, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, told Superior Court Judge David Bauman that the recording has Mr. McAtasney describing how he lifted Ms. Stern as he strangled her with his hands and then placed her on the floor. He then watched her die for 30 minutes while keeping time.

Judge David Bauman ordered Mr. McAtasney, 19, of Neptune City, to be held without bail, pending trial.

Mr. McAtasney and Preston Taylor, former high school classmates of Ms. Stern, were charged Feb. 2 in connection with Ms. Stern’s murder.

Ms. Stern’s vehicle was found on the Belmar bridge on Dec. 3. Authorities have alleged that Mr. McAtasney murdered Ms. Stern on Dec. 2, leaving her body hidden for eight hours before dropping her body off the bridge into Shark River with the help of Mr. Taylor.

According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni, the conversation between Mr. McAtasney and a witness identified only as “A.C.” was “surreptitiously recorded.”

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Mr. Gramiccioni declined to discuss the nature of Mr. McAtasney’s relationship to the witness or other details of the case.

“That’s as far as we can go for obvious reasons,” he said. “We’re going to save those proofs for trial.”

Within 90 days, evidence in the case will be presented to a grand jury, Mr. Gramiccioni said.

In revealing the existence of the recording, which was not played at Tuesday’s hearing, Ms. Doyle told the court that Mr. McAtasney can also be heard saying that the murder took place during the course of a robbery that he had planned for weeks.

Ms. Doyle told the court that following Ms. Stern’s death, Mr. McAtasney spent two months “calculating every one of his moves” to cover up his alleged actions, lying to police, participating in a widely-publicized search for the missing woman and presenting his friendship with Ms. Stern “as more than it was” — all in an attempt to take the focus of the investigation off him.

“His cover-up crashed down around him, similar to the way he allowed Sarah Stern’s lifeless body to crash into [the] Shark River,” Ms. Doyle said.

Mr. McAtasney’s attorney, Charles Moriarty, did not contest the defendant’s continued detention.

“Judge Bauman just agreed to detain McAtasney pending trial which is what the state had asked for based on the ground of his danger to the community and the possibility of him obstructing the criminal justice process,” Mr. Gramiccioni told reporters.

Charles Stone, an attorney for the Stern family, said, “As you can imagine the family is satisfied with what has happened thus far, that both defendants have been detained, which is appropriate in a situation like this.”

“I don’t know how they deal with it quite frankly,” Mr. Stone said of Ms. Stern’s family. “I speak to Mr. Stern practically every day and how he’s even standing, I don’t know. One can’t imagine what he’s going through right now. These boys were in his home as friends of the victim. To imagine something like this, it’s unfathomable.”

STILL SEARCHING

The search for Ms. Stern’s body is suspended, though there are plans to renew it, Mr. Gramiccioni said.

“We had some trouble over the last week because of the snowstorm and some major changes in tides and currents,” he said. “Right now it’s been suspended and we’re just waiting for the waters to calm down and it will begin again with the New Jersey State Marine Unit.”

On Friday, Feb. 3, the New Jersey State Marine Bureau, Point Pleasant station, renewed the search for Ms. Stern, to no avail.

“We really would like to bring Sarah’s body back to her family and give peace to the family in that sense. I just know that it’s not from a lack of effort from anyone involved,” Mr. Gramiccioni said.

BACKGROUND

Mr. McAtasney and Mr. Taylor were charged in connection to Ms. Stern’s murder on Thursday, Feb. 2 — exactly two months after her death.

Mr. McAtasney has been charged with first degree murder, first degree felony murder, first degree robbery, second degree desecration of human remains, second degree conspiracy [to desecrate human remains] and second degree hindering apprehension.

Mr. Taylor has been charged with second degree desecration of human remains, second degree conspiracy [to desecrate human remains] and second degree hindering apprehension.

He was ordered to be detained pending trial during a detention hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

During Mr. Taylor’s hearing, Ms. Doyle said Mr. Taylor admitted that he was aware that Mr. McAtastney had planned and carried out the murder of Ms. Stern.

According to Ms. Doyle, Mr. Taylor admitted to helping Mr. McAtasney hide Ms. Stern’s lifeless body under a bush in the back yard of her residence, where she was left for eight hours, before the two men returned to collect her body and throw her off the Belmar bridge.

It was also revealed that two safes were discovered in Shark River Park and Sandy Hook containing money believed to be stolen from Ms. Stern as well as her clothing.