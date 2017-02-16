Belmar marina fire damages 12 boats

Photos 1 2 A fire at a marina on Fifth Avenue in Belmar kept area fire crews busy Tuesday afternoon. A dozen boats were damaged as a result of the fire. The Monmouth County Fire Marshal is still investigating. Photo courtesy PAUL SPENNRATH

The Tuesday afternoon blaze may have been sparked during a repair on one craft, but an investigation is pending

BELMAR — When Shawn Funk, of Neptune, saw clouds of black smoke billowing from across the Shark River, he instantly became concerned for the boat he was storing at the Seaport Inlet Marina.

Fortunately for Mr. Funk, his boat, Funk Time, was not one of the dozen boats damaged by a fire which broke out at 610 Fifth Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Right away, I was worried about the boat,” said Mr. Funk, who has stored his boat at the marina for the past five years.

In addition to the thick black smoke and commotion, some residents of Fifth Avenue were also subjected to an intentional power outage for “several hours,” according to Mayor Matthew Doherty.

No injuries were reported and no damage was done to any of the surrounding structures, the mayor said.

An investigation will ultimately determine the cause of the fire, Mayor Doherty said, but it is believed to have started in one boat before spreading to the others.

Robert Gerzsenyi, owner of the marina, said he believes the blaze was triggered by an employee repairing a cover on a boat stored for the winter — a process that requires the use of an open flame.

“The flame caught a piece of the canvas and it caught on fire,” Mr. Gerzsenyi said.

Emergency responders from several neighboring towns responded to the scene to assist with the fire.

They included the New Jersey State Police, Long Branch Hazmat, Glendola Fire Company, Neptune OEM, Monmouth County EMS, the state EMS Task Force and the Spring Lake’s Fire Company, among others.

According to Fran Hines, president of Belmar First Aid, the U.S. Coast Guard was even on hand to monitor any potential runoff into the Shark River.

The Seaport Inlet Marina has been owned by Mr. Gerzsenyi for more the past seven years but has been in Belmar since the 1950s, he said. Somewhere between 100 and 150 boats are currently at the facility, he said.

No immediate estimate of the damage cost from the fire was available, Mr. Gerzsenyi said. But he said the cost of any individual boat utilizing the marina could range from $10,000 and $30,000.

Mr. Funk expressed relief that his boat wasn’t among those damaged but shocked by the extent of the blaze.

“I just can’t believe it,” he said.