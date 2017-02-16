Algonquin fund drive launched

Photos 1 Members of the Algonquin Arts Theatre’s administrative staff and volunteers sing show tune parodies in a video for the theater’s recently launched Second Seat campaign. Photo courtesy ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATER

‘Second Seat’ appeal lets donors get their names on a restroom wall — on purpose

There on this story. Click to comment.

https://youtu.be/6WifKtCN6TE

MANASQUAN — The Algonquin Arts Theatre has taken a unique and humorous approach to raising funds for a somewhat awkward cause.

Have you ever wished to have your name written on a bathroom wall? Or desired to listen to bathroom-themed versions of hit Broadway songs? Well, the Algonquin Arts Theatre is now offering the public that opportunity with the launch of its Second Seat campaign to raise funds for the construction of six additional bathrooms.

The campaign is centered around a humorous video in which the theater’s administrative staff and volunteers sing parody versions of hit songs from Broadway plays such as “Rent,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Chicago,” “Beauty and The Beast” and “Les Miserables.”

“Long lines” replace the “gray skies” from “Bye, Bye Birdie’s” hit song to form the campaign’s slogan “Long lines are gonna clear up, put on a happy face.” The parody lyric continues: “Uncross your legs and cheer up, put on a happy face.”

The theater is also offering to permanently etch donors’ names on the wall of the new bathrooms for a donation of $50 or more.

The video was first played for audiences as part of a soft launch for the campaign at the end of intermission during the theater’s December production of “White Christmas.” The theater formally began the campaign last month by playing the video at the end of intermission during “Barefoot in the Park.”

The video can now be seen on the theater website, at www.algonquinarts.org/second-seat-campaign.php .

During a sold out show, patrons of the 500-seat theater often experience long lines for the restrooms.

“Anyone who has been to a sold-out show here knows why we’re looking to expand our restrooms,” said Pamela Ward, Algonquin’s executive director, in a press release. “The long restroom lines at intermission are our single biggest patron complaint. We’ve been working with an architect for the past several months, and we now have the plans for the project.”

The theater is looking to add six, private, unisex half-bathrooms between the Acting Studio and Victoria J. Mastrobuono studio. The addition of the bathrooms will cut intermission wait times in half.

“We’ve got an opportunity, should we be able to raise these funds — which we’re confident we’ll be able to do — that we’ll be able to really improve our patron experience,” said David Applegate, director of marketing and public relations for the Algonquin Arts Theatre.

In the video, Ms. Ward states the preliminary cost of the total project is $125,000.

“If every one of the 25,000 adults that will see a show at the Algonquin this year contributed just $10, we would hit our goal in no time,” Ms. Ward states in the video.

For a $50 donation, donors will have their name permanently placed on the Second Seat Donor Wall. For $100, donors will have their name on the wall and in the theater program. For $250, donors have their name on the wall, in the program and in the theater’s pre-show projections. For $500, donors will have their name on a plaque placed on the back of an auditorium seat in addition to the above rewards. Those who wish to donate $1,000 should contact the theater on the benefits for such a major gift to the campaign.

Donations can be made at any Algonquin performance, online at algonquinarts.org/secondseat, by mail to ‘Attention Second Seat Campaign’ or by calling 732-528-9211.

ALGONQUIN ALSO NOMINATED FOR PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

The Algonquin Arts Theatre was also recently nominated for Best Small Performing Arts Center in Discover Jersey Art’s Jerseyarts.com 2017 People’s Choice awards. The Algonquin and the other nominees were nominated by peers through the Jersey Arts Marketers network, which is made up of hundreds of arts groups across the state.

“We’re pretty thrilled as a little bit smaller organization that we’re able to compete,” said Mr. Applegate. According to him, the Algonquin has finished ahead of the other Monmouth County theater, the Pollak Theater at Monmouth University, nominated in the category.

Mr. Applegate also said the theater is asking for voters to write the Algonquin in for ‘Favorite Theater to See a Musical’ and ‘Performing Arts Camp.’

“We’re looking for write-ins in these categories to promote more specifically what our programming is, and much of that is musical theater as well as our year-round classes,” he said.

“Its definitely an honor to be nominated by your peers and we ended in the top of the results now for the last couple of years so that's really nice,” said Mr. Applegate. “Winning in any of these categories would be a recognition of the great shows and great entertainment that go on here,” he continued.

Voting ends this Thursday, Feb. 16, so those interested should hurry to jerseyarts.com/vote.