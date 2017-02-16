A celebration of love, at the library

Photos 1 Bradley Beach residents Jane DeNoble and T.J. Coan stopped by the love story kick-off party on Feb. 11. Photo by RYAN WELSH, STAR NEWS GROUP

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Public Library has added a new collection of stories to its extensive collection: love stories from residents and visitors who met and fell in love in town.

Titled, “Under The Boardwalk, Over the Moon: Love Stories from Bradley Beach,” the project tells the true stories of couples who found love in the borough, from modern tales to historic accounts dating back to the late 1800s.

The project, chronicled online at www.bradleylove.org, looks to explore the history of Bradley Beach from a different, slightly more romantic perspective, according to library director Janet Torsney.

“We wanted it to be really about the whole Bradley Beach experience,” said Ms. Torsney, who held a kick-off event for the project on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Uva in Bradley, inviting residents to share in the love.

The stories feature couples who opened businesses together in town, like Hartson “Hardy” and Irene Poland who founded a house moving business in 1996, or lovers who met on the beach during a summer vacation to the shore, like Gary and Fran Beinhaker, who met in 1959 on Ocean Avenue. They were married in 1964 and still return from their home in West Orange to celebrate their anniversary.

“It was so interesting how the freedom of Bradley beach, even people who are now in their 60s or 70s, they met here, because they could go to the beach, they could walk to the movies, so it was a really happy, free time to begin a relationship it seemed,” Ms. Torsney said.

Ms. Torsney, along with volunteer Jayne Mackta, have collected Bradley-centered love stories for approximately four months, collecting 22 thus far.

“We’ve just begun to get a response and its a very broad collection,” Ms. Mackta said. “The library for me is the heartbeat of the community so it’s a natural thing for us to collect the stories, besides the fact that the library is filled with stories. We want to just make people realize what a rich history we have.”

According to Ms. Mackta, most of the stories they have collected have happy endings.

One such story is the story of Bryan and Nicole Kienlen, which began over Thai food in Bradley Beach on a summer night in 2013.

They had both just recently gotten out of long-term relationships when they met at the Neptune Tattooville, where Mr. Kienlen works.

After connecting during Mrs. Kienlen’s tattoo appointment, they decided to go out for dinner.

Having not been single for nearly eight years, Mrs. Kienlen said she was not used to dating as an adult and discovered that she was nervous to eat in front of her date.

“I even remember Bryan remarking how I don’t eat very much during our meal,” she said.

Despite her nerves, Mrs. Kienlen said that the two had a lot to talk about and later walked to the beach, where they shared their first kiss.

“We felt like star-struck teenagers,” she said.

The two were engaged one year later and tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2015. Today, they live together in Bradley Beach, where Mrs. Kienlen serves as tourism director and runs her business, Paws and Anchor.

“We love Bradley Beach. It’s where we fell in love and we’re happy to call it home as happily married humans,” she said.

Those interested in sharing their Bradley love story do so through the project’s website at www.bradleylove.org. All of the love stories collected thus far are also available on the website.