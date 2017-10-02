Skate park splits Beach

Debate raged at Feb. 7 borough council meeting

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In an impromptu public discussion on the merits of building a concrete skate park in the municipal parking lot near Little Silver Lake, those for and against the idea took to the microphone at the Feb. 7 borough council meeting for nearly an hour-and-a-half.

“I have seen the skate board community that is in Point Pleasant Beach,” Craig Gordon, owner of Gordon’s Surf Shop on Arnold Avenue, said.

“For the children of this town, so they don’t have to go to other towns to skateboard, so they don’t have to ride their bikes down Rte. 88 and cross a bridge, they could keep it local and skate up to the skate park.”

A proposal for a skate park was aired at the previous council meeting late last month. According to information presented by Councilman Thomas Toohey at that meeting, a skate park would cost around $400,000 to $500,000, with an extra $30,000 for design plans.

Those in favor of the plan, including Mr. Toohey, have said they are looking at possible funding streams to make the park a reality.

While plans are still fluid, the borough does not want to replicate what has been done at neighboring Point Pleasant.

“The one in Point Pleasant Borough is not what we are looking to build, both from an aesthetic value and from an actual user value,” said Councilman Toohey.

“Modern skateparks are a whole lot different than what you see when you drive down Rte. 88.”

Some who live near the proposed park location across from the boardwalk, voiced their disapproval at the meeting.

“I am vehemently against [the skate park],” Mona Waivada, who lives on Trenton Avenue, said.

“The proposed park would be extremely intrusive, the noise and lights ... It will definitely have a negative affect on our property values.”

She asked Councilman Toohey what the procedure is for approving or disapproving the skatepark.

The councilman responded the proposal would have to be vetted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“I initially came out and said that we are looking for possibly expenditure through open space funds,” Mr. Toohey said.

“That is no longer on the table and the people that are involved in this are committed to fundraise to get that permitting moving forward.”

Mr. Toohey also restated comments he made at the previous council meeting, reiterating the overall cost of the project, which would be around $400,000 to $500,000, left some members on the dais uneasy.

“Gentlemen up here, and myself included, are really wary of such a price tag,” he said.

One member of the audience who was in support of the skatepark gave his insight about how much noise would be generated by skateboarders, a sticking point for many nearby residents.

“Sound studies conducted at skateparks around the nation have revealed skate parks to be as loud as a few people having a conversation,” said Dean Esposito, citing a study conducted by the Tony Hawk Foundation, which is an organization dedicated to creating places for children to skate, as well as a firm that specializes in noise studies.

“When you compare a smooth wheel on smooth concrete, you’re equivalent to 44 decibels,” he said, quoting the study.

He went on to say the sound would be quieter than a dishwasher, which, he said, operates at 44 decibels.

Mr. Esposito continued that he conducted his own study at the municipal parking lot with local skate boarders and measured the sound up to 400 feet away from the proposed area.

“At the 100 foot mark we had a 64 decibel spike, at 200 feet we had a 58 decibel spike, at 300 feet we had a 50 decibel spike and at 400 feet, which is beyond the 15 Trenton Ave. residence, we have a 42 decibel spike, which is essentially nil,” Mr. Esposito said.

There are also multiple petitions making their way through town, according to Mr. Esposito.

One petition in support of the skatepark has around 285 signatures and another is being circulated by youths in town. Another 373 signatures belong to nonresidents who signed an online petition.

While the majority of those who attended the meeting did so in support of the skate park, there were others who voiced their disapproval, citing concerns that it may negatively affect home values in the area as well as quality of life.

Dave Cavagnaro questioned borough officials on lighting in the area, fencing, as well as public bathroom facilities that would be needed, policing and maintenance.

Councilman Toohey responded there would not be lighting in the area, to keep people from skateboarding into the night, and there could be a possibility of putting a portable toilet on location, adding there would be public support for maintaining the park.

Mr. Cavagnaro was not swayed by the answers.

“I would rather see a lot more money spent on a rec center that could service the entire community 12 months out of the year regardlesss of weather than something like this,” he said.

“I am concerned about the noise, I am concerned by the number of people coming into the town ... this puts a strain on our services and it puts a strain on people’s quality of life.”

Others also voiced their disapproval.

“I don’t think the people want this,” said Kristen Hennessy, stating that a petition making its way around town opposing the skate park had already gathered around 250 signatures.

“They are all adults, they are all residents, homeowners and taxpayers, and they are predominantly the people who would be directly affected by this.”

She added that many of the signatures are residents who live in the area of Little Silver Lake and Pleasure Park.

While recent council meetings have been attended by more supporters of the park than those who oppose it, Ms. Hennessy said she believes the council should listen to those in the affected area who have not come to a meeting.

“I feel that the governing body has an obligation to listen to everybody,” she said.

She also pointed to issues at the skatepark in neighboring Point Pleasant, which was closed down for a short time.

“I just think we have to look at what our predecessors have done and the mistakes that have been made and I wonder why we would want to invite those kinds of problems,” she said.