Dune challenge argued in court

Property owners and state face off in opening session

BAY HEAD — Beachfront property owners and state officials went head to head in Ocean County Superior Court Monday, challenging the taking of beachfront properties for a federal beach protection project.

With the Army Corps of Engineers poised to start work on a 14-mile berm system along the northern Ocean County peninsula, counsel representing beachfront homeowners urged Judge Marlene Lynch Ford to agree that the existing dune system in Bay Head provides sufficient storm protection.

Attorneys for the N.J. Attorney General’s Office argue the state has the right to take a portion of the privately owned oceanfront property for coastal beach replenishment through the use of eminent domain.

“We’re really here to talk about one thing and that one thing is whether or not that taking is necessary or arbitrary,” said Anthony Della Pelle, an attorney for the beachfront defendants, on Feb. 6.

“It is our position that taking these properties to achieve what the state has offered for storm protection would represent an abuse of its taking powers.”

The dune project, a joint effort of the Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [DEP], as planned, would include towns from the Manasquan Inlet to the Barnegat Inlet, including Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head, Mantoloking and Lavallette.

The litigation currently being heard in Superior Court stems from the fact that the DEP must obtain easements — a legal right of access to private or municipally owned property -- in order to provide access for the dune construction. The state is requiring property owners to sign deeds to the easements in perpetuity and officials have said the properties will become public access.

A total of 545 easements are needed for the project. Of the total, 350 easements were signed voluntarily. The DEP has also obtained 54 additional easements through condemnation proceedings under the Eminent Domain Act and is pursuing additional condemnation proceedings.

The department is currently in litigation over 149 easements, which the state is seeking to obtain through eminent domain -- of those, 83 are in Bay Head.

“What happens ... is that [this plan] takes the privately owned beachfront parcels and takes away the private control of those properties … and then that entire area becomes subject to the control of the government,” said Mr. Della Pelle.

“The only people this project will protect are in this courtroom, and they don’t want it,” Mr. Della Pelle added. “This is the opportunity for the court ... to check on the government’s awesome exercise of eminent domain here, to make sure it’s being used properly and to make sure that it’s not being abused.”

During his opening remarks before Judge Ford, Stephen Eisdorfer, an attorney representing the DEP, said the dunes are designed to reduce property damage and protect recreational beaches.

“The [project] is to construct a 14-mile system of continuous, uniform, gapless dunes that will provide additional shore protection and you will hear evidence why it has to be designed that way,” he said. “When a dune has knockouts, when a dune has gaps ... it has consequences not only to the structures in that gap but it has consequences up and down the coast ... and in effect destroys the dunes.

“Towns that are behind such dune berm systems ... the recreational beach is protected. The beach is part of what makes New Jersey distinctive. It is a recreational resource [and] draws tourists to New Jersey ... and the state [feels] beaches should be protected as well as the shore boundages minimized.”

As testimony was to continues throughout the week, several community members were expected to take the stand to testify why they feel the privately funded rock revetment wall along the beachfront provides more reliable protection and why the proposed temporary sand dune would require government funding to maintain it for 50 years.

“What’s different about this section of the Jersey Shore is that is has been protected by anything Mother Nature has put in its way for any period of time,” said Mr. Pelle.

“The original [seawall] system which originated in the 1800s led to various changes over the years but what exists is a [rock revetment] system that is 1.8 miles long … [and] includes sand dunes anchored by boulders that are 4-feet in diameter and vegetation on top of those sand dunes to hold the sand in place.

“That system has worked and ... the taking [of easements] would take away the rights of the owners to control and maintain that storm protection system that has worked so well for them over the years. This is a system that has not cost the government a penny and it is a system that has worked because of the efforts of the private owners who have worked to protect their own investments and protect their properties and their neighbors properties.”

East Avenue resident Thacher Brown, who summers in Bay Head, testified that oceanfront property owners and homeowners living west of the beachfront, have contributed millions to extend the rock revetment wall and added that homeowners have paid thousands annually to bulldoze sand from the oceanside up against the revetment.

“The loss of control is the main reason I’m concerned about the taking of my property,” he said. “If the rocks are showing, I will not be able to cover the rocks and protect my home.”