Bay Head mourns Thomas Applegate

Community leader, councilman, was a lifelong resident

BAY HEAD — Lifelong resident and longtime borough councilman, fire company member and community leader Thomas W. Applegate is being remembered by those who knew him best as an “upstanding” individual.

“I pretty much grew up in Bay Head and ... knew him and his family all my life and Tom was an upstanding citizen and individual,” said Mayor William Curtis.

“He always had a smile on his face, which would just warm you. He is going to be sorely missed.”

A lifelong resident of the borough, Mr. Applegate, who passed away on Jan. 30, was a graduate of Bay Head Elementary School, Point Pleasant Beach High School and Lehigh University.

According to an obituary for Mr. Applegate, he loved to support the Point Beach Garnet Gulls and Lehigh Mountain Hawks football teams and following his college career, he served in the U.S. Army.

“He was not only my father-in-law, but a lifelong friend,” said Charles “Chip” Tillson.

“He was always involved in everything he could be and still had time for fun.”

Mr. Applegate was a beloved presence among many local community organizations.

He dedicated time and energy to helping make his local community a better place for its residents.

“He was a good friend and when my wife and I moved back to Bay Head ... he and his wife were the first two who opened their arms and welcomed us back like we had never been away. He was just a great guy and a good person,” said Mayor Curtis.

Mr. Applegate was an active member of the Bay Head Fire Company for more than 60 years, during which time he served as chief and president.

He was also a member of the Point Pleasant Beach Rotary Club for more than 50 years, during which he was named a Paul Harris Fellow.

Mr. Applegate also dipped his feet into the political waters, serving as a councilman on the Bay Head Borough Council for 28 years, eight of which were as council president.

“He was an honest person with a tremendous amount of integrity,” said Mayor Curtis. “He was just a great guy and he did so much for the town.

According to Mayor Curtis, Mr. Applegate’s family business Applegate’s Hardware -- which he owned and operated -- was a place of community gathering. friendship and mentoring for more than 100 years.

“He was big in the business community,” he said. “He was a mentor to a lot of young people as he hired them and mentored them in the work ethic and business sense.

“He was always willing to donate not only his time, but his products and money where needed.”

Within the local business community, Mr. Applegate served on the board of directors for Manasquan Savings Bank for 34 years -- serving as chairman for eight years.

“Mr. Applegate was a great man who will be sorely missed by those he served for many decades in the community of Bay Head, both as a volunteer and as an elected official,” James Manser, lead outside director of Manasquan Bank, said.

“In his capacity as chairman of the board of Manasquan Savings Bank he was a champion for the residents and small businesses in the communities the bank serves. Tom’s casual and humble demeanor had a profound affect on the development of the mission of our bank to support and serve our local communities.”

His love of sailing drew him to the Bay Head Yacht Club, where he was an active member and served both as treasurer and commodore.

Mr. Applegate is survived by his wife Betty Lou Applegate, his son and daughter-in-law Andy Applegate and Cara Applegate, daughter and son-in-law Joyce Applegate-Tillson and Chip Tillson, daughter and son-in-law Meryl Clement and Duke Clement and grandchildren Victoria Clement and Jacob Clement.

Donations can be made in Mr. Applegate’s memory to the Bay Head Fire Company.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 423 West Lake Ave. in Bay Head, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com.