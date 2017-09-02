Pushback stalls Wall calendar

School board tables it to mull demands for winter break

WALL TOWNSHIP — The board of education has tabled a vote on the 2017-2018 district calendar after parents expressed strong opposition to eliminating February break for the second year in a row.

The calendar, recommended by Superintendent Cheryl Dyer, does not include the week-long February break to which many Wall families had grown accustomed.

When the board approved the 2016-2017 calendar, which excluded the February break, parents, staff and students responded with outrage, going so far as to present a petition to the board opposing the calendar.

Parents once again implored the board to reconsider its decision to exclude a February break — a time that many families choose to travel — during the board’s Jan. 31 meeting, prompting the board to hold off on approving the calendar until its next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“A lot of people still want the February break,” said Andrea Gotch, a Wall Township parent.

Wall parent Jessica Ludwig also spoke out during the meeting, asking the board to consider holding off on a vote until after the week typically designated for the break had passed to see how many students were absent.

“I just don’t understand; it seems like common sense to wait,” Ms. Ludwig said. “It seems premature. It’s like making an educated decision versus an uneducated decision.”

In addition to push back from parents, the calendar change has drawn opposition from the Wall Township Education Association [WTEA].

According to Gail Maher, president of the WTEA, the organization was presented with three options for the 2017-2018 calendar. None of the options included a February break, she said.

Under its collective bargaining agreement, the WTEA is to meet with the superintendent and the board to discuss the proposed school calendar. The WTEA does not make suggestions for what is to be included, Ms. Maher said.

“Since none of the three calendars presented to the WTEA had a February/winter break, it was not discussed as an option,” Ms. Maher told The Coast Star, adding that the WTEA does not favor excluding the break.

EXAMINING THE FIGURES

Citing attendance data from the 2013-2014 school year — when there was no week-long break but rather an extended weekend — Superintendent Dyer said that approximately 20 percent of students were absent during the week that February break had previously been held, with the number of absences growing as the week progressed.

“Twenty percent of the children being absent means that there were still 80 percent of the children present … and benefiting from an education,” Superintendent Dyer said.

According to the superintendent, attendance is not the only criteria used when developing a calendar. Continuity of instruction, Ms. Dyer said, is also a key component.

“One of my big priorities would be continuity of instruction because having lessons occur in fits and starts is not good for education,” Superintendent Dyer said.

“We’re very proud of the increases in student achievement that are taking place. That doesn’t happen if you’re in school one day out of school the next day.”

According to Ms. Dyer, there is an increased liklihood of school closures due to weather during the period from January to March and the inclusion of a February break adds to those interruptions in instruction.

During the 2014-2015 school year, the district lost 13 days of instruction from January to March. Five were due to February break and the remainder were due to snow, Ms. Dyer said.

Last year, eight days were lost to snow during that time period, she said.

The district must also consider the schedules of vocational schools when developing its own, as the two must align as much as possible, and must operate within the confines of the WTEA contracts, which require the school year to start on Sept. 1 and end no later than June 30.

As the recommended district calendar currently stands, teacher in-service days begin on Sept. 1 with the first day of school for students set for Sept. 6. The final day of school is scheduled for June 15.

The calendar includes 19 days off for students, including teachers’ convention, Thanksgiving recess, Holiday recess, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, March conferences, Spring recess and Memorial Day.

The district calendar will be picked back up during the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wall Intermediate School.