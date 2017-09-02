Missing woman murdered, county prosecutor says

Photos 1 An impromptu memorial was visible on the Route 35 bridge over the Shark River in Belmar last weekend as authorities launched a new search for the remains of 19-year-old Sarah Stern.

Photo by CHRISTIN NICE, STAR NEWS GROUP

Two men charged in death of Sarah Stern and disposal of her body in Belmar

BELMAR — The disappearance of 19-year-old Sarah Stern became a murder case last week as criminal charges and dramatic court proceedings described a six-month plot that ended with her death and the dumping of her body from the Route 35 bridge over the Shark River on Dec. 3.

Two acquaintances of the Neptune City woman, Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 and roommates, were charged in the case last Thursday. On Tuesday, in Monmouth County Superior Court, a prosecutor disclosed Mr. Taylor’s admission that Mr. McAtasney had planned Ms. Stern’s murder for approximately six months.

Mr. McAtasney has been charged with first degree murder, first degree felony murder, first degree robbery, second degree desecration of human remains, second degree conspiracy [to desecrate human remains] and second degree hindering apprehension.

Mr. Taylor has been charged with second degree desecration of human remains, second degree conspiracy [to desecrate human remains] and second degree hindering apprehension.

According to Charles Webster, spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Taylor’s detention hearing Tuesday was presided over by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman, who ordered that Mr. Taylor remain in custody until his trial.

Mr. McAtasney also remains in jail. His detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14, Mr. Webster said.

Ms. Stern’s body has not yet been found, despite extensive searches of the Shark River at the time of her disappearance in early December and again after Mr. McAtasney and Mr. Preston were charged last Thursday.

However, the discovery of two safes — one in Sandy Hook and one in Shark River Park — containing money and clothing believed to belong to Ms. Stern was discussed during Tuesday’s hearing, Mr. Webster confirmed.

JARRING REVELATIONS

During the proceeding, Meghan Doyle, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, described the events that unfolded in the hours leading up to Ms. Sterns murder.

Referring to Mr. Taylor, Ms. Doyle told Judge Bauman: “This defendant, after Miranda, indicated that he was aware that his roommate [Mr. McAtasney] at the time, the core defendant in this case, committed the crime of murder. He was also aware that his roommate, the core defendant in this case, had planned out the execution of this little girl for at least six months prior to the crimes commencing.”

Ms. Doyle said that on Dec. 2, Mr. Taylor received a phone call from Mr. McAtasney, who told him, “I’m at the bank. I’m going to do it now. I’m going to take her out.” According to Taylor’s statement, Ms. Doyle said, McAtasney meant he was going to “strangle her.”

Ms. Doyle said that Mr. Taylor was then asked by Mr. McAtasney to go to the Stern residence on Dec. 2 to hide Ms. Stern’s body and recover Mr. McAtasney’s cell phone, which he had left there earlier that day.

Mr. Taylor complied, Ms. Doyle said, removing Ms. Stern’s body from the home and leaving it hidden under a bush in the backyard of the residence.

The two defendants returned to the Stern home at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 to retrieve Ms. Stern’s body as well as money from the home, Ms. Doyle said. The specific amount of money was not disclosed.

Mr. Taylor was stationed outside the home “to make sure everything was good,” according to Ms. Doyle.

“He stood outside waiting for his co-defendant to leave, took an item that was given to him by the co-defendant. They returned to their cars left items by a fence then went back and got Sarah’s body that had been at this point lying outside for approximately eight hours,” Ms. Doyle said.

The defendants then threw Ms. Stern’s lifeless body over a fence and put it into her own vehicle, which Mr. McAtasney drove to the Belmar bridge as Mr. Taylor followed in his own vehicle.

Mr. Taylor then “parked his car behind Sarah’s and helped his co-defendant [McAtasney] throw the body over into the water,” Ms. Doyle said.

Ms. Stern’s car was found parked on the bridge with the keys inside early on Dec. 3.

Mr. Taylor’s father, Jeremiah Taylor, took the stand Tuesday, saying he had worked alongside him at his job as a home improvement contracter on the day of the murder.

During his testimony, the elder Taylor revealed that he and his wife, Kristen Taylor, had recovered their son’s belongings from the Neptune City residence he previously shared with Mr. McAtasney and returned them to the Taylor family home. There, he said he and his wife washed their son’s clothing and “put his room back together.”

Mr. Taylor also stated that he had discovered evidence that his son had been smoking marijuana at the shared residence but did not report that to the police.

CONTINUED SEARCH

On Friday, a renewed search of the Shark River for Ms. Stern's remains was begun by the New Jersey State Police Marine Bureau, Point Pleasant Station, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, and is expected to continue through the weekend, if necessary.

"It is possible due to oceanic currents and tides that her remains might have been swept out of the river into the Atlantic," the prosecutor said. "But we are hoping for a miracle.”

BACKGROUND

On Thursday, Neptune City police charged Mr. McAtasney and Mr. Taylor after what the prosecutor’s office described as “the culmination of an almost two-month investigation” into the Dec. 2 disappearance of Ms. Stern.

Ms. Stern appears to have known her alleged killer and his accomplice. Both men were classmates of Ms. Stern and Mr. Taylor took the young woman to junior prom — photos on Facebook show the three smiling together in their formal wear.

The two men made their first court appearance in Freehold on Thursday, Feb. 2 shortly after the arrests were announced by the prosecutor’s office.

The discovery of Ms. Stern’s car on Dec. 3 touched off a massive search by the Belmar Water Rescue Team, the United States Coast Guard, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders Team and the New Jersey State Police. Additional searches followed, involving many of the young woman’s relatives and friends.

It was later revealed that Mr. McAtasney and Mr. Taylor were among the volunteers after their signatures were discovered on a volunteer sign-in sheet.