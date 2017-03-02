State cites contractor for Sandy aid fraud

Shore House Lifters given 30 days to answer complaint

POINT PLEASANT — A borough home improvement contractor has 30 days to respond to the charges in a civil complaint filed by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

According to the Division of Consumer Affairs, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and the division have filed action against Shore House Lifters and its owners for allegedly using deceptive methods to obtain more than $1 million in Sandy-relief funds from 51 homeowners —each of whom paid to have the contractor renovate, rebuild and/or elevate their storm-damaged properties.

“We remain committed to holding accountable each and every contractor who financially exploited the victims of this catastrophic storm,” Mr. Porrino said in the release.

“With every civil action we file, we are reinforcing the message that we will not allow unscrupulous contractors to prey on New Jersey residents, especially those struggling in the wake of a natural disaster.”

Named in the complaint are father and son contractors, Paul Zaidinski Sr. and Paul Zaidinski Jr. and their Point Pleasant-based company Shore House Lifters.

According to the release, the defendants allegedly engaged in “unconscionable consumer practices” that included taking money to work on Sandy-damaged homes and then failing to begin work, as well as performing work in a substandard manner and/or abandoning projects.

According to the release, the alleged victims paid contractors, in part, with federal Sandy-relief grants received from the Department of Community Affairs.

Of the 51 complaints against Shore House Lifters the division received, 42 complaints were from Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation and Mitigation grant recipients who lost $1,046,451 of their federal relief funds.

Three other complaints were from Landlord Rental Repair Program grant recipients who allegedly lost $79,257 of their federal relief funds and the six other homeowners who submitted complaints did not receive federal funding.

“For people devastated by Superstorm Sandy, those federal grants represented a chance to rebuild their homes and begin putting their lives back together,” Steve Lee, director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said in the release.

“That healing process was thwarted by the alleged actions of these contractors who walked off with the grant money, leaving behind unfinished projects, shoddy workmanship and construction that was not up to code.”

According to the division, the defendants violated the Consumer Fraud Act, the Contractors’ Registration Act, the Contractor Registration Regulations, the Home Elevation Regulations, the Home Improvement Regulations, and the Advertising Regulations.

Alleged actions included: failing to properly complete home elevation projects resulting in some homes failing inspections and preventing homeowners from moving back in; abandoning home elevation projects while homes were raised on temporary supports, making homes inaccessible to homeowners for lengthy periods of time and requiring them to complete the work themselves or hiring another contractor at an additional expense; and failing to provide refunds required by law when consumers with certain Sandy relief funds cancel contracts for failure to start or complete work.

According to the release, the agencies are seeking homeowner restitution, fees and civil penalties from Shore House Lifters and revocation of the contractor registrations.

The state is also seeking to permanently ban the defendants from ever owning or operating a home-improvement businesses in the state again.