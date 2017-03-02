Dunes hearingMonday

Property owners’ suit will get state court hearing

BAY HEAD — Local oceanfront property owners will head to court Monday morning to argue that the 14-mile berm system proposed along the northern Ocean County peninsula by the Army Corps of Engineers is unnecessary and offers no increased protection against future storms.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in state Superior Court in Toms River before Judge Marlene Lynch Ford and is expected to run the course of the entire week.

According to an emailed press release from Thom Ammirato, spokesman for the Bay Head beachfront homeowners, the original hearing in November was postponed as a result of a delay in completing discovery with one of the state’s expert witnesses.

According to Mr. Ammirato, a major point that will be raised by attorneys representing the homeowners is the claim that the privately funded rock revetment wall along the beachfront provides more reliable protection and even held up during Superstorm Sandy.

Another chief point to be argued involves finances.

According to the release, in order for the proposed project to be effective at preventing damage, state officials need to show financial resources are in place to pay for the necessary beach replenishment and dune rebuilding.

According to Mr. Ammirato, the proposed system would require it to be replenished at least once every four years over a 50-year period due to erosion that can make the berm less effective.

“The state has no track record of protecting beachfront homes from storms like [Superstorm] Sandy over the longterm, but Bay Head homeowners have been protecting their property since the 19th century and the current storm protection system, which includes sand dunes anchored by a permanent rock revetment, has been in place since 1962,” he said in the release.

“Our position remains the same that we don’t believe that the state has the right to take our property, homeowners’ property, on the beach side. Right now the homeowners [pay] all costs. They aren’t reliant on the state’s financing and they don’t want to be reliant on the state to do that. We want to be responsible for our own protection,” Mr. Ammirato told The Ocean Star recently.

The dune project, a joint effort of the Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [DEP], is planned to include towns from the Manasquan Inlet to the Barnegat Inlet, including Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head, Mantoloking and Lavallette.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with an anticipated completion date of 2018, according to officials.

Due to legal challenges in Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head and northern Mantoloking, work on the dune system will begin in southern Mantoloking.

The DEP must obtain easements, which is a legal right of access to private or municipally owned property, in order to provide access for the construction. The state is requiring property owners to sign deeds to the easements in perpetuity and has said the properties will become public access.

A total of 545 easements are needed for the project. Of the total, 350 easements were signed voluntarily.

The DEP also obtained 54 additional easements through condemnation proceedings under the Eminent Domain Act and is pursuing additional condemnation proceedings.

The department is currently in litigation over 149 easements, which the state is seeking to obtain through eminent domain -- of those 149, 83 are in Bay Head.

“The state will present its evidence and proofs to Judge Ford beginning on Monday,” said Leland Moore, press secretary for the Office of the Attorney General. “We expect the trial to last the week.”