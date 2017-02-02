Wary OK for LobsterFest

Official support for the June 24-25 event is tepid

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council has approved dates for this year’s LobsterFest — June 24-25 — but not before officials and residents aired concerns about the event and its value to Bradley Beach.

The LobsterFest, which drew nearly 60,000 visitors last year, has become a subject of controversy due to the large crowds it draws and the sometimes raucous behavior that comes with them.

“The question I get frequently is ‘What does the town get out of this?’” Mayor Gary Engelstad said during the council’s Jan. 24 meeting.

Councilman Randy Bonnell, who cast the lone vote against the request, said of the LobsterFest: “It seems like it is benefitting people outside of the borough more than it is benefitting the town.”

Residents at the meeting voiced their concerns over the annual event, including the impact of its parking demand and its beer garden.

Biagio Cofone, Assistant Superintendent of Public Works, spoke of disregard for the borough by vendors and patrons.

“The spray paint they use to mark spots is still there, the grass we monitor and keep green as much as we can is basically destroyed,” said Mr. Cafone. “Forget about the clean-up, the clean-up is not the issue. It’s what they leave in their wake that we can’t fix.”

The LobsterFest is organized by the Chamber of Commerce with the Passion Group, an event marketing and management company based in Asbury Park.

A letter from the Chamber cited past cooperation with changes requested by the borough. It also argued that funds provided by LobsterFest to local organizations such as the women’s auxiliary and Bradley Beach First Aid and the women’s auxiliary and are critical to their continued success.

“There was $4,000 last year that went directly to the fire department,” said Councilman Harold Cotler. “Plus, several thousand from last year’s revenue that went to other institutions. It was somewhere between $10,000 and $12,000 that got donated last year.”

Mayor Engelstad said, “My main concern following LobsterFest last year was basically the clean-up efforts and the need for tighter coordination on the boardwalk with public works.”

This year, he said, he would insist “that the council have a presence at the contract negotiations between the Chamber and the Passion Group.”

According to Mr. Engelstad, he would not be opposed to the event if it was more beneficial to Bradley Beach. Under the current arrangement, the town is reimbursed for all additional costs incurred as a result of the event, such as extra police or over-time for the Department of Public Works. However, the mayor said he would like to see additional compensation, based on the inconvenience to the borough and its residents.

“The town is made whole,” said Mr. Engelstad. “I don’t think that’s enough. I would recommend what you might call a ‘Cost plus’ arrangement with the Passion Group so that there is a tangible benefit to the town.”

Despite approval of the event dates for 2017, Mayor Engelstad warned, “This is kind of a last chance to pull this off.”

Representatives of the Passion Group could not be reached for comment by press time.