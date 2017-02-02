Two charged in disappearance of Sarah Stern, missing since Dec. 2

Police say she was murdered and thrown from Belmar bridge

Two 19-year-old Neptune City men were charged Thursday in the murder of Sarah Stern, who had been missing since early December when her car was found abandoned in Belmar. According to a criminal complaint, Ms. Stern, 19, was strangled to death at her residence and her body thrown into the Shark River from the Route 35 bridge.

Neptune City police charged Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor after what the prosecutor’s office described as “the culmination of an almost two-month investigation” into the Dec. 2 disappearance of Ms. Stern. Her car was found parked on the bridge with the keys inside early on Dec. 3.

Mr. McAtasney was charged with first degree murder, first degree felony murder, first degree robbery, second degree desecration of human remains, second degree conspiracy [to desecrate human remains] and second degree hindering apprehension. Mr. Taylor was charged with second degree desecration of human remains, second degree conspiracy [to desecrate human remains] and second degree hindering apprehension.

The two men made their first court appearance in Freehold on Thursday, shortly after the arrests were announced by the prosecutor’s office.

The discovery of Ms. Stern’s car on Dec. 3 touched off a massive search by the Belmar Water Rescue Team, the United States Coast Guard, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders Team and the New Jersey State Police. Additional searches followed, involving many of the young woman’s relatives and friends.