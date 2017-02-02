Ruling may mean 1,000 affordable units in Wall

Township braces for worst case scenario and readies a plan

WALL TOWNSHIP — In the wake of the state Supreme Court’s affordable housing ruling, Wall Township is anticipating an affordable housing obligation of approximately 1,000 units.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the state Supreme Court determined municipalities are responsible for providing affordable housing that was not provided during a 16-year gap period, causing many municipalites to provide far more affordable housing units they initially anticipated.

According to Wall Township Adminstrator Jeffry Bertrand, the township is planning for 1,000 affordable housing units — a worst case scenario, he said. The obligation has not yet been finalized and must still be submitted to the court for approval.

Mr. Bertrand stated that 25 percent of the township’s affordable housing obligation can be met through matching credits, wherein municipalities are credited one unit for every one affordable family rental unit built up to 25 percent. Therefore, out of the 1,000 obligatated units, the township would only be responsible for providing 750.

Currently, the township is working to finalize its affordable housing plan, which must be submitted to Superior Court Judge Jamie Perri within two months, according to Deputy Mayor Timothy Farrell.

After submission, the township will have 45 days to rezone the proposed property to ensure compliance with the township’s zoning law.

“It’s going to be a struggle. I can assure you of that,” Mr. Farrell said. “It’s going to take a lot of time, a lot of effort, by everyone in the town. We’ll get through it.”

According to Mr. Bertrand, the township is waiting for feedback from the courts before submitting its plan and involving the public in discussions.

“We are waiting to meet with our special master from the courts [Frank Banish],” Mr. Bertrand said, adding that the meeting is set to take place Friday, Feb. 3.

“Before we do anything we want to get feedback directly from the courts because if we are going down a path that is not a viable path we would be wasting time and effort and money.”

Once the township received feedback and finalizes its plan, Mr. Bertrand said the township intends to involve residents “as much as possible” in conversations regaring affordable housing.

“This is not a pleasant conversation but it is a necessary conversation,” he said.

“Our goal, as directed by the governing body, is to make sure as much as possible we can get the input and proper citizen participation in this process,” he added.

The township’s first meeting after receiving the green light, Mr. Bertrand said, will be with the Citizens Committee on Affordable Housing, though a date has not yet been set.

THE HISTORY OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING

In 1985, the Fair Housing Act was enacted and COAH was established to determine and assign affordable housing obligations, Judge LaVecchia wrote.

COAH successfully adopted rules for the first and second housing cycles but failed to propose regulations for the third cycle after the second round rules expired in 1999.

What followed was a 16 year “gap period” of inaction during which COAH failed to adopt a set of valid third round rules, according to the Supreme Court decision written by Judge Jaynee LaVecchia.

Though COAH adopted a set of third round rules on two separate occasions, the rules were found to be invalid and in violation of the Mount Laurel Doctrine, Judge LaVecchia wrote.

In March 2015, the court stepped in and declared COAH defunct and allowed municipalities to determine their fair share obligation — and whether that obligation was in line with Mount Laurel — in trial courts.

The court allowed municipalities that had already obtained, or were in the process of obtaining, certification from COAH to file declaratory judgement actions for confirm their plans complied with Mount Laurel.

Approximately 300 declaratory actions were filed throughout the state, Judge LaVecchia wrote.