Babysitter gives gift of life to an infant

Photos 1 2 Kiersten Miles, 22, [left] of Wall donated a portion of her liver to 16-month-old Talia Rosko [right], after the child was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia. Ms. Miles was a babysitter for Talia and her two siblings. Photo courtesy KIERSTEN MILES

Kiersten Miles, 22, of Wall volunteered as donor for lifesaving liver transplant

WALL TOWNSHIP — Kiersten Miles, a 22-year-old college student from Wall, knew the Rosko family less than a month when she agreed to undertake a lifesaving procedure to donate a portion of her liver to their 16-month-old daughter, Natalia.

Today, Natalia, or Talia as her family calls her, is a happy, healthy toddler — a faint gray scar in the shape of an angel’s wing is the only indication that she was once dangerously ill.

At 10-weeks old, Talia was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare condition wherein the central bile duct, which connects the liver to the stomach and drains bile, gets obliterated, according to Talia’s mother, Farra Gelato Rosko, of Jackson. The condition causes bile to get backed up in the liver, causing it to become cirrhotic, a condition wherein the liver does not function properly due to long-term damage.

There is no cure for Biliary Atresia, according to Mrs. Rosko, and the family was left with one daunting option: a liver transplant.

Ms. Miles began working as a babysitter for the Roskos in June, watching Talia and her two siblings, Mattea, 7, and Trey, 5.

After learning of Talia’s condition and her desperate need of an organ donor, Ms. Miles dove into research. The recovery seemed manageable, she said, and as a regular blood donor, she knew her blood type would be compatible with Talia’s.

Without hesitation, she volunteered, asking Mrs. Rosko for a donor form so she could get tested to determine whether she was a compatible match.

“I was stunned,” Mrs. Rosko said. “We only knew her a few weeks. Definition of selfless.”

Within days she heard back from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. They liked her application.

Ms. Miles soon began traveling back and forth between her home in Wall township and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia [CHOP] to undergo a battery of tests — blood tests, x-rays, psych tests — and countless meetings with doctors, social workers and her advocate.

Throughout the lengthy and often taxing testing process, Ms. Miles said she never questioned her decision.

“I just got attached to Talia really quickly,” she said.

According to Mrs. Rosko, finding a liver donor for a baby is an extremely difficult process. The donor must be perfectly healthy and small enough to be compatible. An organ donation from a deceased donor would need to come from a baby — thankfully, she said, those types of donors don’t come around often.

“I prayed all the time that the perfect liver would come and would save her,” Mrs. Rosko said.

Her prayers were soon answered. Ms. Miles was approved as Talia’s donor.

The transplant surgeries occurred concurrently, with Ms. Miles at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Talia at CHOP, located across the street from one another.

The night before the surgery, Mrs. Rosko took to social media for support.

Until that point, the Roskos had kept Talia’s condition private.

“It was very difficult for me because I don’t like pity and I don’t like people feeling sorry for me or my kids,” she said.

But with the surgery getting closer by the hour, Mrs. Rosko put her desire for privacy aside and turned to the power of prayer, asking her friends and family to pray for her baby.

“I wanted the prayers, I needed the prayers. My daughter needed the prayers,” she said.

Soon after posting on her personal Facebook page and her husband George Rosko’s business page, Mrs. Rosko was inundated with messages of love and support.

“It was unbelievable and it was so moving to see it, especially with the next day being the transplant,” she said. “It was really moving and humbling.”

Ms. Miles’ surgery took five hours. A portion of her liver was extracted and walked over to CHOP to Talia where it was successfully implanted.

When Ms. Miles woke up from her surgery, there was one thing on her mind: Talia. She was nervous that her liver would not work, she would later tell Mrs. Rosko.

“This is somebody that was sliced open and a piece of her organ was taken out and she was worried about my daughter,” said Mrs. Rosko.

As soon as she was able, Ms. Miles was wheeled to Talia’s bedside to pay a visit to the little girl whose life she just saved.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Ms. Miles said. “I don’t think it’s even hit me really to know that a part of me is physically inside her.”

The two days following the surgery were the hardest for Ms. Miles, she recalled. It will take five weeks for her liver to regenerate itself — an exhausting process. But even knowing the pain, Ms. Miles said that she would go through it all again to save Talia.

After what nurses characterized as a “really smooth transplant,” Mrs. Rosko said, Talia was back at home within nine days. Though she was late to walk due to her illness, Talia was up and teetering around the house right away, Mrs. Rosko recalled, amazed at her daughter’s fortitude

“It’s miraculous,” Ms. Miles said of Talia’s speedy recovery, adding that her once jaundiced skin and grayed eyes have returned to healthy coloring. “I think it’s changed my outlook a little bit on life.”

Mrs. Rosko struggled to express just how grateful she was to Ms. Miles, describing her as “a living angel.”

“Thankful is not a good enough word for me to say,” she said. “What this girl deserves, I can’t even tell you. She is one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met, and I know a lot of people.”

When asked to reflect on Talia’s journey, her response was simple and rooted in faith: “Prayer works and angels exist in this world and miracles happen every day.”