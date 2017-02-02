McInerney facing retrial of 2010 case

Pre-trial arguments were made before three judge panel

A three-judge panel heard arguments Wednesday in the 10-year-old case of former high school baseball coach Bart McInerney, whose 2010 child endangerment conviction was overturned in 2012 and is awaiting a retrial.

Mr. McInerney was arrested in 2007 and charged with 11 counts of second-degree child endangerment during his time with the St. Rose High School baseball team. He was found guilty by a jury in 2010 of 10 counts and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

However, in October 2012, the Superior Court Appellate Division overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial. Mr. McInerney was then released from prison, two years into his sentence.

Wednesday’s hearing in Toms River, before Judges Carmen H. Alvarez, Allison E. Accurso and Thomas V. Manahan, focused on whether and how Mr. McInerney’s 2010 testimony can be presented in the retrial. His attorney, Edward C. Bertucio, said Mr. McInerney has decided not to testify in the new trial. However, the prosecution has said it may introduce portions of his 2010 testimony.

At the original trial, former players said Mr. McInerney had instructed them to masturbate and send him text messages detailing the act, and that sometimes he also provided them with condoms.

Mr. Bertucio argued Wednesday that any use of his 2010 testimony by the prosecution during the retrial should include the coach’s contention that conversations he had with boys on the St. Rose baseball team were not for the purpose of his sexual gratification.

“He had no sexual purpose or got no sexual thrill from what he was doing,” Mr. Bertucio said. “He was trying to instruct young men not to get girls pregnant or contract social diseases.”

Assistant prosecutor Monica do Outeiro argued that this portion of Mr. McInerney’s 2010 testimony fit the legal definiton of “hearsay” and should not be presented to a new jury.

In the 2010 trial, the incidents were said to have occurred on team trips across the country and one boy said he found a video camera in his hotel room on a trip to Alaska.

One of the victims, Andrew Clark Jr., of Spring Lake Heights, killed himself in 2008, stepping in front of a train as a result of the emotional trauma of the incidents. Andrew was on the baseball team at St. Rose before transferring to Manasquan High School.

In 2014, Andrew’s estate won a $900,000 settlement in a consolidation of cases against St. Rose High School, the Diocese of Trenton and Mark D’Onofrio, whose home Andrew was drinking at the night he took his life.

In overturning the conviction, the Superior Court Appellate Division ruled that trial judge Anthony J. Mellaci Jr. had given confusing or inadequate instructions to the jury regarding the significance of Mr. McInerney’s supervisory role over the victims.

Pending a ruling from the judges who heard Wednesday’s arguments, no date has yet been set for the retrial, according to Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.