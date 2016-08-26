San Gennaro Fest halved for safety

Belmar police were on heightened alert Saturday at Belmar's San Gennaro Festival. The event's second day was canceled Sunday.

Festival ended a day early after bomb blast in Seaside Park

BELMAR — The Belmar Police Department will take increased precautions at future public events and festivals after bombings in Seaside and Manhattan, caused officials to cancel day two of the San Gennaro Festival on Sunday.

According to Mayor Matthew Doherty, the police department plans to increase security in anticipation of a variety of threats during the many festivals, races and public events held in the borough throughout the year.

“I think the police department is going to have a different possibility that they are going to have to account for, that they didn’t have to account for in the past, when it comes to protecting people at festivals and events,” Mayor Doherty said.

However, the mayor said the weekend bombings will not deter the town from moving forward with future events. The Octoberfest, slated for Oct. 9, will still be held, he said.

“There is a part of it that’s frightening,” he said. “Nonetheless, we can’t alter the character of our town to the whims of terrorists.”

Chief Andrew Huisman addressed the council during its Sept. 20 meeting, stating that all future events are currently under review and will undergo changes, though he did not go into detail.

“Belmar and Lake Como have many events throughout the year. Every one of those is being gone through currently. Every one is being reevaluated and every one will have changes to it,” Chief Huisman said.

If the police department has safety concerns regarding an event, that event will be canceled moving forward, the chief said.

The Seaside bombing occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17 when a pipe bomb exploded in a garbage can along the course of the U.S. Marine Corps Semper Five 5K charity run.

Later that evening, 29 people were injured in a blast that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested on Monday, Sept. 19 in connection with the Seaside and Manhattan blasts after additional pipe bombs were discovered at the Elizabeth Train Station early that morning.

The Seaside Park explosion prompted cancellation of the Point Pleasant Beach Festival of the Sea, which was being held on Saturday. In that case, Mayor Stephen Reid said he was acting on advice from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In Belmar, Mayor Doherty said officials decided to go continue with the first day of the San Gennaro Festival.

According to Chief Huisman, the Belmar Police Department increased its presence at the festival, deploying twice as many officers as intended, including plain clothes officers, and deployed bomb sniffing dogs.

The Department of Public Works [DPW] was also instructed to remove trash cans along Ocean Avenue, remove excess trash cans at the festival and continuously empty the cans throughout the day to allow the dogs to more easily detect any possible explosives, according to Michael Campbell, director of the DPW.

By Saturday evening, Chief Huisman recommended that the borough cancel the second day of the festival, leaving booths abandoned and vendors without customers on Sunday.

“As the events unfolded through the night, there were other towns having similar issues with packages and ... in light of what happened in New York ... it was my decision to cancel Sunday to air on the side of caution for the residents of Belmar as well as our tourists,” Chief Huisman said, adding that he consulted with the PBA Local 50, county officials and the Department of Homeland Security.

“I was uncomfortable with how the night was unfolding and it was my decision after speaking with Homeland Security at the county level to cancel Sunday’s event,” he said.

While Mayor Doherty acknowledged the negative impact that cancelling the festival had on vendors, he stressed the importance of public safety.

“It obviously hurt them financially, but he had no real other option,” he said.

Mary Brabazon, director of Belmar Tourism, supported Mayor Doherty and Chief Huisman’s decision.

“It impact everybody negatively but it was the right decision at the time with the information we had,” she said.

Though the festival was cut short, officials said that day one of the event was a success despite the Seaside blasts.

“It was wonderful, we had great crowds,” Ms. Brabazon said.

Mayor Doherty said that the crowds were at ease, unaffected by the incident in Seaside.

“It was a great, festive atmosphere,” he said. “The weather really helped as well. We wish we could have gotten Sunday in as well. It’s important as mayor to follow the advice of the police chief.”