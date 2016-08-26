Pay-to-play vote looms in Belmar

Sept. 27 referendum to decide fate of amended ordinance

BELMAR — On Tuesday, residents will decide the future of campaign finance law in Belmar, voting on the highly contested and controversial pay-to-play ordinance, as amended by the borough council.

The Sept. 27 referendum will ask voters to answer the question, “Should the amended ordinance be adopted?”

Opponents of the new ordinance, who are urging a “no” vote on Tuesday, argue that it weakens conflict-of-interest protections contained in the original ordinance.

Supporters of the new ordinance, who are urging a “yes” vote on Tuesday, argue that the original ordinance is unconstitutional and holds candidates to a more restrictive standard than residents of other municipalities.

Here, The Coast Star examines the key issues in the debate and the responses from residents on both sides of the question.

IS IT LEGAL?

Mayor Matthew Doherty remains a staunch supporter of the amended ordinance, maintaining his position that the original ordinance, in effect since 2005, is “unconstitutional and unenforceable.” Therefore, he said he will vote yes next week.

“Our attorney has advised us that it is unenforceable,” Mayor Doherty said. “It’s the equivalent of a group of people getting enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot saying women can’t serve on the borough council. Even if it passes it’s not enforceable.”

Superior Court Judge Katie A. Gummer, who mandated the referendum after the borough took not action on a court order to schedule one, has not yet ruled on the legality of the ordinance. Mayor Doherty argues that Judge Gummer is mandating that voters make a decision on an ordinance that violates the Constitution of the United States.

However, Ken Pringle, the attorney for the committee of petitioners who fought the passage of the amended ordinance says it is seriously flawed.

Mr. Pringle, who was mayor when the original ordinance was enacted, said the new ordinance contains references to paragraphs and sections that have been deleted from the amended version.

“It’s nonsensical now,” Mr. Pringle said.

According to Mr. Pringle, if the new ordinance is approved in the referendum, the borough will not be able to enforce it due to these mistakes — mistakes which he said the borough acknowledged during court proceedings.

Under the state’s Faulkner Act, the borough can only amend an ordinance approved in a referendum during a general election, meaning that if passed, the council would be unable to amend the ordinance until 2017, Mr. Pringle said.

Mayor Doherty told The Coast Star that if the the amended ordinance is defeated in the referendum, he plans to appeal the vote.

PASS-THROUGH CONTRIBUTIONS

Pass-through contributions have played a significant role in the pay-to-play debate thus far.

Pass-through contributions, or contributions made by political action committees [PACs], were restricted in the original ordinance because it is difficult, if not impossible, to track who funded the PAC. This opens the door to a practice known as “wheeling.”

For example, a contractor can donate to a PAC on the condition that it make a contribution to a candidate through whom the contractor hopes to obtain a contract. By not directly donating to the candidate, the donor succeeds in obscuring the money trail and the candidate is shielded from the appearance of a conflict of interest.

This is the fear of many opponents of the amended pay-to-play ordinance.

“Belmar is not for sale,” said resident Jim Bean, who opposes the new ordinance.

“With 20 liquor licenses within a two-mile radius, a Belmar habit of putting everything under redevelopment law and a history of pay-to-play corruption all around us, no official should be trusted,” Mr. Bean said. “I say keep honest politicians honest.”

David Schneck, a vocal opponent of Mayor Doherty’s administration and the writer behind the local blog “Common Sense for Belmar,” also expressed concern about wheeling and pass-through contributions, saying he will vote against the amended ordinance.

“I think the goal of campaign finance laws should be to restrict large contributions from business interests, particularly businesses that do business either directly or indirectly with the borough. This would include unions, of course, and developers who want easy approvals,” Mr. Schneck said.

“Belmar’s current law is pretty good at restricting the kind of influence buying that we want to keep our of Belmar,” he added. “ The reason there is a ban on PAC ... contributions is that they can be used to conceal who the actual donor is. They are not a conflict of interest themselves but can be used to hide a conflict of interest.”

The current ordinance allows candidates to accept PAC contributions; however, it obligates any candidate who accepts such contributions to recuse themselves from discussions or votes involving liquor license holders or public contracts. This is the preventative measure in place to control wheeling.

The ordinance is generally considered one of the strict est campaign finance laws in the state.

The new ordinance would eliminate restrictions on accepting pass-through contributions.

Direct contributions from Belmar vendors, developers and liquor license holders would still be restricted under the new ordinance and council members who accept contributions from such entities would be barred from participating in discussions and votes involving that entity.

According to Mayor Doherty, this financial stop-gate in the original version is “too broad” and “labels a conflict when there’s no connection.”

Others find that the restriction on PAC contributions make it too difficult to properly fund campaigns.

Thomas Burke, who ran unsuccessfully for council, attributed his loss to his inability to raise funds due to the strict ordinance.

“Greater restrictions for Belmar over most of the rest of the state just does not seem to make for a level playing field for someone from Belmar who may wish to run for New Jersey State Assembly, or governor or in this case freeholder,” Mr. Burke said, referring to Mayor Doherty’s campaign for county office.

“Mayor Doherty’s opponents are able to raise funds that he would be in violation of accepting under the current Belmar ordinance,” he added.

The stringency of the original ordinance is also a concern for Claire Deicke, an outspoken supporter of Mayor Doherty’s administration who favors the amended law.

“I believe the law as it now stands is too restrictive,” she said. “Belmar should hold to campaign contribution policies commensurate with other communities.”

“A ‘yes’ victory will level the playing field for individuals interested in seeking office here in Belmar,” Ms. Deicke added.

According to Council President Brian Magovern, there is “mistrust” among residents when it comes to the new ordinance.

“I think the people are mistrusting the people on the council, that we’ve done something underhanded and I think they are possibly going to take a negative look at the incumbents,” said Mr. Magovern, who seeks reelection to the council this November.

“This is my third time running. You need to earn $10,000 to $12,000 just to run in Belmar, which to me is a lot of money. There have been no developers or other people coming to offer me a Mercedes ... but it seems like the people at some of the doors we knock on, that’s what [they think] we’re trying to do.”

According to Mr. Magovern, the reasoning behind the new ordinance is not to open to doors to wheeling and corruption, but to make it feasible for a prospective council candidate to run a campaign.

TRANSPARENCY IN REPORTING

Many opponents of the new ordinance have expressed concern that the ordinance lacks transparency.

According to Mayor Doherty, that is not so. He describes the amended ordinance as “the strictest and most transparent campaign finance ordinance.”

The original ordinance requires candidates to report all campaign contributions, including those reported to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission [ELEC] and those which are less than the ELEC reporting threshold $300 or more.

The new ordinance maintains that standard and establishes a penalty for candidates who fail to report properly.

Specific reporting practices listed in the original ordnance for PACs, liquor license holders and professionals were not included in the new ordinance.

The new ordinance also removed reporting requirements for all candidates running for office outside of Belmar, specifying reporting requirements only for “candidates for any elected office within the Borough of Belmar.”

The reporting requirements have received mixed responses from residents.

“I want to know where the contributions are coming from, even the under $300 ones,” said Katrina Clapsis who opposes the new ordinance.

Mr. Schneck, however, said he believes the requirement to report small donations deters residents from contributing to campaigns, particularly those challenging incumbents for fear of retribution.

“I would support dropping the requirement that donors of under $300 be identified in local races. That would make it fairer for challengers,” Mr. Schneck said.

Mr. Burke also stated that requiring candidates to report “someone donating as little as a dollar” is “not in the spirit of the law.”

REFERENDUM INFORMATION

The referendum will be held on Sept. 27 at Borough Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents will vote on the ballot question, “Shall ordinance of the mayor and borough council of the Borough of Belmar, Ordinance No. 2016-01 entitled ‘Ordinance amending and supplementing Chapter IX, conflicts of interest of the revised general ordinances of the Borough of Belmar’ be adopted?”